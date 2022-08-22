Two Wildcats win Pac-12 soccer weekly honors after 2-0 start to season

Arizona soccer player Madison Goerlinger was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Hope Hisey was the Goalkeeper of the Week after UA went 2-0 last week, beating Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Goerlinger helped the UA defense allow just one goal in two games. Hisey posted her 15th career shutout in the 1-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday night. She stopped seven shots over the two games.

Megan Chelf scored the game's only goal Sunday off an assist by Maddy Koleno in the 69th minute in UA's road win.

Arizona and Ohio State were the only teams to record two wins against Power 5 opponents during the season's first week.