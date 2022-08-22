 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARIZONA SOCCER

Two Wildcats win Pac-12 soccer weekly honors after 2-0 start to season

Hope Hisey

 Arizona Athletics

Arizona soccer player Madison Goerlinger was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Hope Hisey was the Goalkeeper of the Week after UA went 2-0 last week, beating Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Goerlinger helped the UA defense allow just one goal in two games. Hisey posted her 15th career shutout in the 1-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday night. She stopped seven shots over the two games.

Madison Goerlinger

Megan Chelf scored the game's only goal Sunday off an assist by Maddy Koleno in the 69th minute in UA's road win.

Arizona and Ohio State were the only teams to record two wins against Power 5 opponents during the season's first week.

The Wildcats next play at Nebraska (1-1) at 5 p.m. Thursday. Their next home game is not until Sept. 4 against UAB.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News