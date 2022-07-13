UA announces 2022 volleyball schedule

An Arizona Wildcats team returning most of its players from last season's 17-16 squad will open the season on Aug. 26.

UA will host Long Island and New Mexico State at the Cactus Classic on that day at McKale Center, followed by a match the next day against Alabama State.

The Wildcats will play in tournaments in North Carolina and San Diego after that before retuning home to host the Wildcat Classic on Sept. 16-17.

Twenty Pac-12 matches follow, starting with a home match against Arizona State on Sept. 21.

The regular season will conclude on Nov. 26 at ASU.

UA will play in 10 matches that will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.

Schedule

Aug. 26 — LIU&, 10 a.m.

Aug. 26 — New Mexico St.&, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 — Alabama St.&, 2 p.m.

Sept. 2 — Wake Forest^, 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 — at North Carolina^, 3 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Sacramento St.$, 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 — at San Diego St.$, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 — Maryland$, 11 a.m.

Sept. 16 — Texas A&M-CC#, 10 a.m.

Sept. 16 — UTEP#, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 — CSUN#, 2 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Arizona St.*, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Sept. 24 — at Utah*, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 — at Oregon St.*, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oct. 2 — at Oregon*, Noon

Oct. 7 — USC*, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oct. 9 — UCLA*, Noon

Oct. 14 — Stanford*, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 — California*, Noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Oct. 21 — at Washington St.*, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oct. 23 — at Washington*, Noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Oct. 28 — Oregon*, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Oct. 30 — Oregon St.*, Noon

Nov. 4 — at UCLA*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 — at USC*, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Nov. 11 — Washington*, 6 p.m.

Nov. 13 — Washington St.*, Noon

Nov. 18 — at California*, 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 — at Stanford*, Time TBD (Pac-12 Networks)

Nov. 23 — Colorado*, Time TBD

Nov. 26 — at Arizona St.*, Time TBD (Pac-12 Networks)

Home matches in bold

& — Cactus Classic at McKale Center

^ — in Chapel Hill, N.C.

$ — Aztec Invitational in San Diego

# — Wildcat Classic at McKale Center