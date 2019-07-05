With comprehensive, longer-term changes still in the planning phase, Arizona Athletics announced fan enhancements for Arizona Stadium for the 2019 football season.
In addition to the new Skybox Club premium seating area on one of the club levels, the UA on Friday announced the following upgrades:
- The installation of flat-screen TVs throughout the concourse areas
- The creation of a festival area on the west side of the stadium where fans can gather to watch the game on the new TV screens
- Restroom trailers to replace port-a-potties on the ground level
- New lighting to brighten the concourse areas
- Improved concessions, including more local food vendors and additional credit-card machines to speed up lines
The school said in a news release that additional fan enhancements would be released “throughout the summer.” The Wildcats open the home portion of their schedule Sept. 7 against NAU.
The UA is planning an extensive renovation of the west side of the 90-year-old stadium. The school hopes to have a detailed plan in place by about this time next year, with a goal of starting the estimated two-year construction project after the 2020 season.