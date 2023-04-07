The UA beach volleyball team secured its biggest win of the season Friday morning, defeating No. 10 Stanford on the Cardinal’s home turf as part of the Pac-12 North Invitational this weekend in Northern California.

The Wildcats (18-4, 3-1 Pac-12), who came into the weekend as the first team “also receiving votes” outside the nation’s top 20, followed up 3-2 win over Stanford (19-7, 2-2) with a 5-0 sweep of Utah (6-18, 0-5) later in the day.

Against both the Cardinal and Utes, the Wildcats' No. 1 pairing of Alex Parkhurst and Sarah Blacker suffered first set losses.

But the duo battled back, defeating Stanford's Xolani Hodel and Maddi Kriz 15-21, 21-13, 15-13.

Later in the day against Utah's Amaya Messier and Katie McAlister, Parkhurst and Blacker did nearly the same thing in pulling out the 17-21, 21-18, 15-11 victory.

Alana Rennie and Grace Cook in the second slot for Arizona also needed three sets in both matches, but were able to pull both out with 15-10 scores in both final sets.

Kali Uhl and Dilar Gedikoglu made up the UA's other pairing to go 2-0 on the day, winning 21-18, 18-21, 15-12 over Stanford, and 21-16, 21-9 over Utah.

Arizona’s weekend won’t get easier, though.

The Wildcats face No. 2 USC at 8 a.m. Saturday (to be aired on Pac-12 Arizona), and then No. 4 UCLA at 11 a.m. to conclude the invitational.

UA Beach Volleyball Who: Arizona vs. No. 2 USC When: Saturday 8 a.m. Where: Stanford, California (Pac-12 North Invitational Watch: Pac-12 Arizona