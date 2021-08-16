UA diver and silver medalist Delaney Schnell talks 'ups and downs' of first Olympic experience

“When you're sitting in the same building for three weeks, I was pretty ready to come home,” she said.

‘Mental health is important’

Before becoming a diver at age 10, there was a six-year span when Schnell was a gymnast. Had she not suffered burned out by the intense toll it took on her body, Schnell may have very well continued down that road.

Having competed in two sports over the course of 18 years that demand aerial flips and in-air contortions of the body, Schnell is acutely aware of how her brain needs to be in sync with her body.

When Team USA gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of several Olympic competitions after experiencing a mental health injury that she later described as ‘having the twisties’, Schnell knew the feeling all too well.

“I’ve had the twisties in diving,” she explained. “You just start getting lost and don’t know what side is up and what side is down. It can be very dangerous.”

Schnell said she was grateful that former Olympians, including swimmer Michael Phelps and gymnast Aly Raisman spoke up for the Biles as well as the mental health of the athletes competing in the Games.