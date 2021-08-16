UA diver and silver medalist Delaney Schnell talks 'ups and downs' of first Olympic experience

Delaney Schnell holds the distinction of being a Pac-12 champion, three-time All-American and the Arizona Wildcats' school record-holder in the platform dive.
Her latest accolade though, tops them all. The 22-year-old returned home to Tucson on Monday to celebrate her crowning achievement at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics for Team USA.
On July 27, Schnell and teammate Jessica Parratto earned the silver medal in the women’s synchronized diving 10-meter platform competition to mark the first time the United States has finished on the podium in that event.
“It still has not really sunk in that I won a silver medal,” said Schnell, who was all smiles while decked out in Team USA gear and proudly displaying the medal around her neck at McKale Center.
Schnell and Parratto scored their best dive of 78.72 in the fifth and final attempt of the event to secure a second-place finish, 11 points ahead of third-place Mexico.
Schnell talked extensively Monday about earning silver, her time in Tokyo, mental health awareness and her plans for the 2024 Olympic Games.
‘A lot of ups and downs’
During her three-week stay in Tokyo, Schnell dealt with a wide range of emotions: She was excited, anxious, stressed and happy. The experience was draining.
“You go from being super-excited that you’re heading there, then you have your realization moments. Then the nerves start coming in,” she said. “It was honestly a crazy experience. Three weeks of a lot of ups and downs.”
There’s the obvious positive that not only did Schnell medal, but she made Team USA history in the process.
“It was incredible,” Schnell said of earning silver.
However, the leadup to her payoff was a struggle at times for the first-time Olympian.
“I actually had some rough practices the last two 10-meter days before my synchro event. So, I was pretty nervous going into it,” she said.
Schnell, who also qualified for an individual event, had to wait seven days between winning silver and competing in the individual platform dives.
“That was kind of hard, waiting around,” the UA diver said. “Coming off that high, then try to go back down and then up again.”
This year’s athletes were also restricted to staying in the Olympic Village due to Tokyo being in a State of Emergency caused by the pandemic.
Though Schnell felt grateful for being able to fulfill a lifelong dream, the restrictions made it difficult to fully enjoy the event.
“When you're sitting in the same building for three weeks, I was pretty ready to come home,” she said.
‘Mental health is important’
Before becoming a diver at age 10, there was a six-year span when Schnell was a gymnast. Had she not suffered burned out by the intense toll it took on her body, Schnell may have very well continued down that road.
Having competed in two sports over the course of 18 years that demand aerial flips and in-air contortions of the body, Schnell is acutely aware of how her brain needs to be in sync with her body.
When Team USA gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of several Olympic competitions after experiencing a mental health injury that she later described as ‘having the twisties’, Schnell knew the feeling all too well.
“I’ve had the twisties in diving,” she explained. “You just start getting lost and don’t know what side is up and what side is down. It can be very dangerous.”
Schnell said she was grateful that former Olympians, including swimmer Michael Phelps and gymnast Aly Raisman spoke up for the Biles as well as the mental health of the athletes competing in the Games.
“A lot of people don’t really relate to the stress we’re put under,” she said. “We’re representing our entire country. I think it’s important athletes like Michael Phelps are coming out saying it’s not an easy task to do what we’re doing and that mental health is important.”
In Tokyo, Schnell regularly talked with Team USA sports psychologist Karen Cogan, who specializes in consulting athletes in acrobatic and combat sports.
“Really it’s just trying to keep my mind in the right place. Typically I try to talk to her about things I’m dealing with in the moment. How I can deal with the ups and the downs and the emotions I’m having,” Schnell said.
Safe and sound
The medal ceremonies this year had a unique process as officials were not permitted to place medals over the athletes due to the pandemic. Instead, athletes on the podium had to do it themselves.
Schnell and Parratto replicated the feeling every Olympian hopes to reach by placing their silver medal over each other.
“That was pretty special to share that with her,” Schnell said.
Schnell wore the medal around her neck Monday, but it won’t become an everyday staple in her wardrobe. The Tucson High graduate plans to keep it in a safe at either her home or her parents’.
“People have asked me if I’m going to display it somewhere,” Scnhell said. “Definitely not, I’ll have it in the safe somewhere.”
Plans for Paris
The 2024 Summer Games will be held in Paris and if all goes according to plan, Schnell intends to be there with the goal of winning an individual medal. In addition to her synchronized dive, Schnell competed in the platform dives in Tokyo and placed fifth.
“I think my performance in Tokyo makes me feel good about my chances for 2024. It reminds me that I have a really good shot at getting an individual medal now,” she said. “I was right there and three years is a lot of time to work on the details.”
Schnell, who will complete her final two seasons of eligibility at Arizona, believes competing in the Pac-12 gives her an advantage over other divers from different countries.
“International divers typically only have a couple meets a year, whereas in college we have tons of competitions. I think that’s the thing that can set you apart is if you know how to compete,” Schnell said. “Because that’s what matters.”
