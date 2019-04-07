The Arizona football team received a verbal commitment from a basketball player Sunday.
Zach Lord, who played forward for Dallas Baptist the past two seasons, announced via Twitter that he’s coming to Tucson to play for Kevin Sumlin.
After talking to Coach Sumlin and his staff, I have decided that I will be transferring to play football at the University of Arizona. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ol5mREEIZo— Hotline Zing (@LordZlord22) April 7, 2019
Lord visited practice Friday. He’s listed at 6-foot-10, 265 pounds. It’s not clear what position Lord would play, but tight end and offensive tackle are the most likely possibilities.
Lord is expected to be eligible to play in 2019 because Dallas Baptist doesn't have a football program, although that's not official yet. He should have three years to play two at Arizona.
Regardless, Lord will be an Antonio Gates-like project. Lord's Dallas Baptist bio not indicate any background in football.
Lord, who’s from Liberty Hill, Texas, averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for Dallas Baptist this past season.