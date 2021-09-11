UA golf's Jim Anderson, Chase Sienkiewicz on fall tournaments, addition of new assistant coach

The program hired James Vargas, a former All-American golfer at Florida, as new assistant coach this season. How will he help the program?

Anderson: “I was really impressed by his playing acumen and in talking to him, I know he cares deeply about the players. That’s not to be soupy, he really does invest a lot of time and energy into them, the person. And when he understands them, that’s where I think he can really help them with their game.”

Sienkiewicz: “He reminds me a lot of (former assistant) Chris Nallen, and just focusing on keeping things simple. That’s the biggest thing with my game, keeping things simple and keeping things in front of you. Coach Vargas has so much experience in the college world and after college. So just really excited for the team, he really blends well with our team already.”

Chase, you’ve been praised a lot for your drives off the tee. Take us through your routine for setting up a good drive.

Sienkiewicz: “I think the biggest, like anything on the golf course, is consistency. That’s something I’ve tried to do ever since I got here freshman year. I tried to move the ball a little bit too much from right to left, or left to right off the tee with whatever club I was hitting with.

But now I’m really locked in on hitting the DJ (Dustin Johnson) power cut consistently. So if I’m stepping over a golf ball with a driver, I’m just trying not to focus on too much and keep it simple. My normal swing produces about a 10-yard. I think the best drivers in the game right now aren’t just guys that hit it on a rope, on a straight line. I think the most accurate guys are hitting on a 10-yard cut, or 10-yard draw. So that’s something I’ve built on the last couple of years.”

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.