UA grad Bob Baffert fined, suspended as Medina Spirit stripped of Derby victory

“We look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction,” the statement said.

Baffert, a Hall of Fame trainer, initially denied wrongdoing after a postrace drug test revealed 21 picograms of betamethasone in the horse's system. Baffert later acknowledged treating the horse with a topical ointment containing the corticosteroid for a skin inflammation.

Baffert has the option to appeal the stewards' ruling. His attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The racing commission also suspended Baffert for 90 days and fined him $7,500 on Monday. The decision followed a Feb. 14 hearing that was closed to the public and media.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died on Dec. 6 of a heart attack following a training run at Santa Anita less than a month after finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

Churchill Downs subsequently suspended Baffert, citing a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses. Baffert sued the racing commission last June, seeking custody of remnant samples of Medina Spirit’s blood and urine for subsequent testing to prove that the steroid did not come from an injection.

Craig Robertson, an attorney for Baffert, said in December that a urine test from a split sample showed the steroid came from an ointment.