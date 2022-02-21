 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA grad Bob Baffert fined, suspended as Medina Spirit stripped of Derby victory
alert top story editor's pick
HORSE RACING

UA grad Bob Baffert fined, suspended as Medina Spirit stripped of Derby victory

  • Updated

Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer and UA grad Bob Baffert holds up the winner’s trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit last year. The win was taken away Monday.

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday.

The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day.

Medina Spirit finished half a length ahead of Mandaloun in the race, giving trainer Bob Baffert what was then his seventh Kentucky Derby title. Baffert, a University of Arizona grad, was subsequently banned for two years by Churchill Downs following the positive test.

Monday's decision by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission makes Medina Sprit the second horse in the 146-year history of the race to be disqualified for a banned substance; the first was Dancer’s Image in 1968, a decision that gave Forward Pass the victory. The only other disqualification was in 2019 when Maximum Security was penalized because of interference.

Following the announcement by the racing stewards, Churchill Downs issued a statement declaring Mandaloun the Kentucky Derby winner and congratulating owner and breeder Juddmonte Farms, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Cox becomes the first Louisville native to win the most famous race in the sport, and Mandaloun's owners will receive the $1.8 million winner's purse.

“We look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction,” the statement said.

Baffert, a Hall of Fame trainer, initially denied wrongdoing after a postrace drug test revealed 21 picograms of betamethasone in the horse's system. Baffert later acknowledged treating the horse with a topical ointment containing the corticosteroid for a skin inflammation.

Baffert has the option to appeal the stewards' ruling. His attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The racing commission also suspended Baffert for 90 days and fined him $7,500 on Monday. The decision followed a Feb. 14 hearing that was closed to the public and media.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died on Dec. 6 of a heart attack following a training run at Santa Anita less than a month after finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

Churchill Downs subsequently suspended Baffert, citing a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses. Baffert sued the racing commission last June, seeking custody of remnant samples of Medina Spirit’s blood and urine for subsequent testing to prove that the steroid did not come from an injection.

Craig Robertson, an attorney for Baffert, said in December that a urine test from a split sample showed the steroid came from an ointment.

