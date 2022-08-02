 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA VOLLEYBALL

UA grad Brandon Chan returning to Tucson as assistant volleyball coach

Brandon Chan, a former UA team manager and volunteer assistant for the beach volleyball team, is joining coach Dave Rubio's indoor staff.

UA graduate Brandon Chan is re-joining the Wildcats as an assistant volleyball coach, the program announced Tuesday.

Chan comes to Arizona from Dartmouth, where he spent three seasons as the associate head coach. Chan graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in psychology in 2015; while in Tucson, he was a student manager for the Wildcats' program.

Chan replaced Matt Dyck, who left after two seasons.

"Brandon brings a vast knowledge of the game along with an endless supply of energy," coach Dave Rubio said. "Brandon started out as a student manager for my volleyball team and has spent the last several years honing his craft. He will be a great addition to our staff."

Chan helped the Big Green improved from a last-place finish in the Ivy League in 2019 to a third-place finish in 2021. Before that, Chan spent the 2017-19 seasons as a volunteer assistant with the Wildcats' beach volleyball program. The 2019 squad finished with a record 25 wins.

Compiled in part from a news release.

