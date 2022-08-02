UA grad Brandon Chan returning to Tucson as assistant volleyball coach

UA graduate Brandon Chan is re-joining the Wildcats as an assistant volleyball coach, the program announced Tuesday.

Chan comes to Arizona from Dartmouth, where he spent three seasons as the associate head coach. Chan graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in psychology in 2015; while in Tucson, he was a student manager for the Wildcats' program.

Chan replaced Matt Dyck, who left after two seasons.

"Brandon brings a vast knowledge of the game along with an endless supply of energy," coach Dave Rubio said. "Brandon started out as a student manager for my volleyball team and has spent the last several years honing his craft. He will be a great addition to our staff."