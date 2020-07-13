UA grad Matt Dyck named Wildcats' new assistant volleyball coach
Matt Dyck was named Arizona's news assistant volleyball coach on Monday. 

Matt Dyck, a UA graduate and local club volleyball coach, is going back to college. 

The Wildcats named Dyck as their new assistant women's volleyball coach on Monday. He replaces Gregg Whitis, who left earlier this summer for what he said were personal and health reasons. 

As a student, Dyck served as a team manager under head coach Dave Rubio from 2001-05. He coached the UA men's club team from 2008-10, ran Central Arizona College's program from 2011-14 and served as the lead assistant at Eastern Washington from 2015-16. He was teaching in the Tanque Verde school district at the time of his hiring. 

Dyck is best known, however, for his work with the Zona Volleyball Club. He has served as the head coach, college recruiting coordinator and camp director for Zona Volleyball for the last 16 years. The Dycks have even more connections to the UA. Amy Dyck, Matt's sister, played for Rubio from 2004-07; their father, Jack, was a volunteer assistant for the Wildcats in 2014.

Dyck and his wife Kendra have two children, Willow and Ethan. He said in a statement that he is "very grateful and honored" be joining Rubio's staff. The UA will formally introduce him on Wednesday. 

The University of Arizona is a special place for my family, and I look forward to helping build on the rich tradition of success developed over the years," he said. 

