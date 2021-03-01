UA gymnastics coach John Court signs three-year contract extension

Arizona Gymnastics coach John Court signed a three-year contract extension on Monday and will lead the program through the 2024 season.
Court is in his third full year as GymCats' head coach and the team is fresh off their first win of the season on Feb. 28 where they beat Air Force and Texas Woman's University in a multi-team meet.
Court had previously been an assistant coach on Arizona's staff for 19 years before being named the interim coach in 2017; he earned the full-time title in 2018.
"John has done an outstanding job leading our gymnastics program as head coach over the past three seasons following his two decades as an assistant," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. "I look forward to his continued leadership of our program with his tremendous energy and unwavering integrity."
In 2018, Court's first year as head coach, the GymCats qualified for the NCAA Corvallis Regional and the floor team finished the season ranked 24th nationally. Before the rest of the 2020 season was canceled, the Wildcats ranked No. 27 in National Qualifying Score (NQS).
The GymCats will have two more meets in the regular season before getting ready for the Pac-12 Championships. They will take on ASU in Tempe on March 6.
