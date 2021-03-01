UA gymnastics coach John Court signs three-year contract extension

Arizona Gymnastics coach John Court signed a three-year contract extension on Monday and will lead the program through the 2024 season.

Court is in his third full year as GymCats' head coach and the team is fresh off their first win of the season on Feb. 28 where they beat Air Force and Texas Woman's University in a multi-team meet.

Court had previously been an assistant coach on Arizona's staff for 19 years before being named the interim coach in 2017; he earned the full-time title in 2018.