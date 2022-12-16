UA hires first-ever coach for women's triathlon team; Cats to begin competition next fall

The University of Arizona has hired a coach for its newest sports program.

Wes Johnson will coach the Wildcats' women's triathlon team when it begins competition next fall.

Johnson has spent the past nine years as a coach with USA Triathlon, leading teams in the World Championships, Paralympics and Pan American Championships. He was named then 2021 USA Triathlon Developmental Coach of the Year, and is the founder of Balanced Art Multisport, one of the nation's top triathlon clubs.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke called Johnson "an ideal leader and coach to grow" the program. "We added triathlon as a growing sport of immense popularity locally and across the nation, and I believe Wes has the perfect skillset of coaching and development to build our program into an immediate contender for championships," he added. "His vision for the program aligns with our department's mission to develop Wildcats into academic, athletic and life champions. I am excited to watch Arizona triathlon grow and become a program of championship excellence under Wes' leadership."

Johnson attended the University of Utah, competing on the Utes' swimming and diving team from 2003-08. He competed in triathlons during summer breaks. After graduation, Johnson taught triathlon classes for UU students.

"Everything I have done in my career has led to this opportunity to build a world-class triathlon program at the University of Arizona," Johnson said. "The community, cycling terrain, endless trails, campus and university resources as well as the culture and values of the university and athletics department align perfectly with my experience and vision for the program. I have been coming to Tucson for winter training for years, and I could not be more excited to call Southern Arizona home and build Arizona triathlon here."

Arizona announced Aug. 22 that it would be adding women’s triathlon as its 22nd intercollegiate sport. Rocky Harris, the CEO of USA Triathlon, said the move "represents a major milestone in the women’s collegiate triathlon movement."