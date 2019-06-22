Former UA student accused of sexual assault no longer employed at Utah

A former University of Arizona student who was disciplined in 2015 for sexual misconduct is no longer working in the University of Utah's athletic department, a spokeswoman said.

Dale Stewlow was one of three students disciplined after Jacquelyn Hinek, a former equipment manager for the UA football team, reported that she'd been sexually assaulted at a 2013 party by Stewlow and several other men, most of them football players. No criminal charges were filed in the case because Pima County prosecutors said it “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that this was not group consensual sex,” according to a police report.

Former UA football players Dwight Melvin and Clive Georges were expelled for their roles in the alleged assault. Stewlow, who was a fellow student equipment manager and Hinek's supervisor, was suspended for his involvement, a letter from the UA shows.

Stewlow worked for 11 months at the University of Nevada after graduating from the UA, then took a job as assistant equipment manager of Olympic sports at Utah. A Utah spokeswoman told the Star in February that Stewlow received positive references from the UA and Nevada at the time of his hiring. Stewlow also passed a criminal background check.

Once Utah learned of Stewlow's involvement in the alleged assault, a spokesman said the school would take "immediate and appropriate action." Stewlow's name no longer appears on Utah's athletic department staff roster; his profile has been removed from the Utes' website.

Utah law considers personnel matters to be private information, so details regarding the circumstances of Stewlow's parting of ways with the school are not available.