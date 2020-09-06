UA lowers confirmed COVID-19 positives in athletics from 13 to 2, cites testing error

After reporting 13 positive test results for COVID-19 among student-athletes earlier in the week, the University of Arizona conducted contract tracing and retesting and lowered that number to two.

The UA said in a news release Sunday that the false positives were the result of an instrumentation error. The student-athletes were retested at the behest of Dr. Stephen Paul, Arizona Athletics’ director of medical services.

"Of course, I am not pleased that we initially reported false positive tests, but I am proud of the protocols put in place in our testing program that enabled Dr. Paul to uncover this issue," UA president Robert C. Robbins said in a news release.

"As we do more comprehensive testing, both on and off campus, it is incumbent on our team to display the same determination and integrity that led to this result. I also want to acknowledge the student-athletes impacted and apologize to them and their families for this disruption in their lives."

Twelve positive tests of non-athletes also were rerun. Eight came back positive.