UA men's 4x400 relay team sets school-record time in finishing sixth at NCAA meet

Arizona’s 4x400 relay team improved on their its record Friday to place sixth in the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Earlier, ASU’s Turner Washington added the NCAA title in the discus to his earlier victory in the shot put. Washington, a Tucsonan from Canyon del Oro High School, flung the discus 208 feet, 1 inch.

In the 4x400 relay, Wildcat Maj Williams brought the baton home in first place after the first lap and passed to Calvin Wilson, who ran the second lap and passed to Isaac Davis. Freshman Johnnie Blockburger ran a fast 45.1 final lap to secure the sixth place in 3:03.58 and grab three points for the UA. Two weeks ago, the same four runners broke the UA record with a time of 3:04.10.

Earlier in the day, UA senior Justice Summerset cleared 7-2 1/2 in the high jump for 11th place. Summerset, a Mountain View High graduate, closed out his UA career with second-team All-American honors.

Wildcat sophomore Skylar Sieben failed to clear the opening height in the women’s heptathlon Friday, putting her in the hole in the event standings with three events to go on Saturday, the meet’s final day. Shannon Meisberger in the 400-meter hurdles and Lillian Lowe in the high jump also will compete for the Wildcats.

LSU ran away with the men’s NCAA title with 84 points, followed by Oregon (53), North Carolina A&T (35), Florida (34.5) and USC (33). ASU was ninth with 24 points, NAU was tied for 20th with 14 and UA finished tied for 30th with 10.