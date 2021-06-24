 Skip to main content
UA men's golf coach Jim Anderson receives 3-year extension after winning Pac-12 title
UA men's golf coach Jim Anderson receives 3-year extension after winning Pac-12 title

The UA has extended men's golf coach Jim Anderson's contract by three years, rewarding the newly minted Pac-12 Coach of the Year with a new deal.

This spring, Anderson led the Wildcats to their first Pac-12 championship since 2004. Along the way, the former Texas A&M assistant "established Arizona men's golf as a program of champions on the course, in the classroom and in our community,"athletic director Dave Heeke said Thursday in a news release. 

Anderson called coaching at the UA "an incredible honor." His new contract runs through 2023-24.

"I love Tucson and being a part of our university, program and golf community brings me great humility and pride," he said. "I look forward to continuing to serve this tremendous university and community. … I will continue to make the same commitment to serve and work tirelessly because I know what Arizona Golf means to many people, and I believe in what this program can accomplish."

The Wildcats had a banner season in 2020-21, winning a Pac-12 team title while Brad Reeves took the individual crown and was named the conference's golfer of the year. Reeves and teammate Trevor Werbylo were named to the all-conference first team, while David Laskin and Chase Sienkiewicz were second-teamers. The UA made its third consecutive NCAA Reigonal.

Anderson is currently looking for an assistant coach. Chris Nallen recently left the program to pursue a pro playing career.

