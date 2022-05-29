UA men's golf team misses cut at NCAA Championships

The Arizona men’s golf team moved up two spots during the third round Sunday, but that wasn’t enough to make the cut at the NCAA Championships at Scottsdale’s Grayhawk Golf Club.

UA finished in a tie for 19th place in the 30-team event. Only the top 15 teams advanced to Monday’s fourth round.

The Wildcats shot an 11-over 291 Sunday, giving them a 43-over 883 for the three rounds.

ASU and Oregon were the only Pac-12 teams to make the 15-team cut. The top eight teams after Monday’s fourth round will advance to match play.

Chase Sienkiewicz was UA’s top individual finisher. He shot a 2-under 68 Sunday and tied for 55th place with a 10-over 220 total.

Other UA scores are Chaz Aurilia (13-over 223), Sam Sommerhauser (13-over 223), Christian Banke (17-over 227) and Johnny Walker (18-over 228).

