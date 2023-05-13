The No. 14-seeded Arizona men's tennis team pushed host Ohio State to the limit Saturday, but the No. 3-seeded Buckeyes survived 4-2 in the Sweet 16 in Columbus.

A win would've pushed UA into its first Elite Eight in program history.

Ohio State (32-2) won the doubles point, but Arizona (23-7) got victories from Jay Friend at No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-4) and then Colton Smith at No. 1 singles (6-4, 7-5). Arizona's Dominique Rolland fell 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6, leaving the match tied at 2, with the remaining three singles matches all going to three sets.

The Buckeyes clinched the victory by picking up two singles wins less than a minute apart. UA's Jonas Ziverts fell 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 to Cannon Kingsley at No. 2, followed quickly by Gustaf Strom losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to JJ Tracy at No. 3. Arizona's Herman Hoeyeraal was tied with James Trotter in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 when Ohio State clinched.

With the win in the 3½-hour match, Ohio State moves to 20-0 at home this year, including 16 victories by shutout. The Buckeyes will next face No. 6-seeded Georgia in the Elite Eight.