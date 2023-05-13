The No. 14-seeded Arizona men's tennis team pushed host Ohio State to the limit Saturday, but the No. 3-seeded Buckeyes survived 4-2 in the Sweet 16 in Columbus.
A win would've pushed UA into its first Elite Eight in program history.
Ohio State (32-2) won the doubles point, but Arizona (23-7) got victories from Jay Friend at No. 5 singles (6-1, 6-4) and then Colton Smith at No. 1 singles (6-4, 7-5). Arizona's Dominique Rolland fell 6-3, 6-3 at No. 6, leaving the match tied at 2, with the remaining three singles matches all going to three sets.
The Buckeyes clinched the victory by picking up two singles wins less than a minute apart. UA's Jonas Ziverts fell 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 to Cannon Kingsley at No. 2, followed quickly by Gustaf Strom losing 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to JJ Tracy at No. 3. Arizona's Herman Hoeyeraal was tied with James Trotter in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 when Ohio State clinched.
With the win in the 3½-hour match, Ohio State moves to 20-0 at home this year, including 16 victories by shutout. The Buckeyes will next face No. 6-seeded Georgia in the Elite Eight.
The Wildcats have put together the best span in program history the past three years under coach Clancy Shields, going a combined 65-22 while advancing to three straight NCAA Tournaments. In 2021, they lost to Tennessee in the Sweet 16 and fell in the second round to North Carolina last year. UA also won the Pac-12 regular-season title in 2022 for the first time ever and tied for the championship this season. UA also went 14-0 at home this year, including shutout victories over Boise State and Oklahoma State last weekend at the Robson Tennis Center — the first time the Wildcats have ever hosted NCAA Tournament matches.