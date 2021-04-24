UA men's tennis team shuts out Utah to advance to Pac-12 semifinals

Gustaf Strom won in straight sets at No. 1 singles as the Arizona men's tennis team advanced to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals by blanking Utah 4-0 on Saturday in San Diego.

Strom won 6-2, 6-3, and Filip Malbasic and Herman Hoeyeraal also picked up singles victories for No. 19-ranked UA, which claimed the doubles point.

Arizona (19-6) earned some revenge for a 4-3 loss at Utah two weeks ago.

The Wildcats will face No. 15-ranked USC at 3 p.m. Sunday. UA beat USC 4-3 at home on March 26, only the third win over the Trojans in program history.

Stanford will face ASU in the other semifinal. The championship match will air on the Pac-12 Network at 3 p.m. Monday.

The UA women's tennis team finished its season at 13-12 with a 4-1 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament in San Diego on Friday.