UA men's tennis team tops Princeton in NCAA Tournament opener

Senior Carlos Hassey rallied after dropping the first set to clinch the Arizona men's tennis team's 4-2 win over Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina, on Friday.

With the Wildcats leading 3-2, Hassey wrapped up his 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles to send UA into the second round.

Also winning in singles for UA was Jonas Ziverts at No. 1 (6-3, 7-6 (0)), Herman Hoeyeraal at No. 4 (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) and Nick Lagaev at No. 6 (6-3, 6-4).

The Wildcats needed to win at least four of the six singles matches after they lost the doubles point to fall behind 1-0.

Arizona (21-6) will face No. 15-seeded North Carolina (17-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to next weekend's Sweet 16. UNC advanced with a 4-1 win over Navy on Friday.

No. 2-seeded Florida may loom in the Sweet 16 if UA tops the Tar Heels. Arizona reached that round last year for the first time in program history.

