 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

UA men's tennis team tops Princeton in NCAA Tournament opener

Carlos Hassey

 Arizona Athletics

Senior Carlos Hassey rallied after dropping the first set to clinch the Arizona men's tennis team's 4-2 win over Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Cary, North Carolina, on Friday.

With the Wildcats leading 3-2, Hassey wrapped up his 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles to send UA into the second round.

Also winning in singles for UA was Jonas Ziverts at No. 1 (6-3, 7-6 (0)), Herman Hoeyeraal at No. 4 (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) and Nick Lagaev at No. 6 (6-3, 6-4).

The Wildcats needed to win at least four of the six singles matches after they lost the doubles point to fall behind 1-0.

Arizona (21-6) will face No. 15-seeded North Carolina (17-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to next weekend's Sweet 16. UNC advanced with a 4-1 win over Navy on Friday.

No. 2-seeded Florida may loom in the Sweet 16 if UA tops the Tar Heels. Arizona reached that round last year for the first time in program history.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News