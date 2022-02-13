UA men's, women's golf teams return to action for a pair of early-season tournaments

Arizona’s trip to Hawaii will be its first since 2020, when the Wildcats finished sixth as a team. This year's event will be held at the Wailua Course; two years ago, it was held at a different course.

“Hawaii, without stating the obvious, is a trip that our team is very excited to prepare for,” Anderson said. “It'll definitely be about the golf when we're competing but we'll try to carve out some time where the guys can hang out at the beach and do a little bit of sightseeing just because it is a long ways away and it is a really cool place to visit.”

Anderson said the new course could create issues for his team, but noted that other teams are in the same situation.

“I feel like we do a really good job of preparing for golf courses,” Anderson said. “We play so many different styles of courses here in Tucson that it lends itself to being prepared for different styles of courses. We're excited for the challenge and know that it's going to be a little bit different conditions that we're seeing this week but we'll be ready for it.”

UA women tee off in California