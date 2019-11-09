UA officials using multi-faceted approach to address sexual discrimination on campus

Resources at the UA and beyond

For more information about Title IX at the University of Arizona, visit titleix.arizona.edu

If you are a UA student and would like to file a Title IX complaint, visit titleix.arizona.edu/title-ix/submit-complaint for reporting options or to file online.

People experiencing domestic or dating violence can receive 24/7 support through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Sexual assault survivors can contact the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, RAINN at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) any time for help.