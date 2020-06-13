UA paid student $1.275 million in what expert calls 'unprecedented' Title IX settlement

The University of Arizona paid $1.275 million to a student who was physically abused while dating former Wildcats football player Orlando Bradford, an amount that one expert said is unprecedented and sets a new bar for future settlements.

In late March, the UA reached a settlement in a yearslong federal lawsuit with the student who reported Bradford to Tucson police in September 2016, saying he repeatedly hit and choked her during the course of their relationship. Bradford was arrested the day before she made the report, when a different woman told police that he had beaten and held her against her will over the course of two days. The running back was ultimately charged with more than a dozen domestic-violence-related felonies. He pleaded guilty a year later to two counts of domestic-violence-related aggravated assault — one for each woman who reported him to police — and is serving a five-year prison sentence.

The student’s attorneys said the UA knew before Bradford’s arrest that he posed a danger to women on campus but failed to take appropriate action. The university exercised deliberate indifference in its handling of the situation, the attorneys said, and violated the woman’s Title IX rights to an education free from sexual harassment — including dating violence.