UA president, AD say they're 'extremely disappointed' with USC, UCLA; Pac-12 debates expansion

University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke say they're "extremely disappointed" in USC and UCLA's decisions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference, and that the UA will continue to "engage and communicate" with its peers throughout the conference about the future.

The full statement:

“As a longtime member of the Pac-12 Conference, we are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s announcement of the future departure of two peer universities. The proud traditions and culture of the Pac-12 and its persistent commitment to student-athlete success have always made it a national leader. The University of Arizona will continue in its commitment to serving its student-athletes and ensuring we continue to compete at the highest levels of Division I athletics in all women’s and men’s sports. We will continue to engage and communicate with our peers around the conference to ensure the University of Arizona and its student-athletes, campus community, loyal fans, alumni, and supporters are a priority in all decision making."

The Los Angeles' schools decision to join the Illinois-based Big Ten reportedly took the Pac-12 and its member schools by surprise. The UA statement released Friday, nearly 24 hours after news first broke, largely mirrors what the Pac-12 said Thursday evening. (The league said it was "extremely surprised and disappointed.")

Arizona and Arizona State joined the then-Pac-10 in 1978. USC and UCLA's connections to the league goes back even further — nearly 100 years.

The Trojans and Bruins say they plan to enter the Big Ten in 2024, when the Pac-12's current media rights deal expires.

As for what's left of the Pac-12? The league's board of directors met Friday morning about expansion.

"The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes," the Pac-12 said in a statement.

