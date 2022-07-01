 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA president, AD say they're 'extremely disappointed' with USC, UCLA; Pac-12 debates expansion

  • Updated
UA president Robert C. Robbins, left, and athletic director Dave Heeke say they "will continue to engage and communicate with our peers around the conference to ensure the University of Arizona and its student-athletes, campus community, loyal fans, alumni, and supporters are a priority in all decision making."

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star 2017

University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke say they're "extremely disappointed" in USC and UCLA's decisions to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference, and that the UA will continue to "engage and communicate" with its peers throughout the conference about the future.

The full statement:

“As a longtime member of the Pac-12 Conference, we are extremely disappointed in yesterday’s announcement of the future departure of two peer universities. The proud traditions and culture of the Pac-12 and its persistent commitment to student-athlete success have always made it a national leader. The University of Arizona will continue in its commitment to serving its student-athletes and ensuring we continue to compete at the highest levels of Division I athletics in all women’s and men’s sports. We will continue to engage and communicate with our peers around the conference to ensure the University of Arizona and its student-athletes, campus community, loyal fans, alumni, and supporters are a priority in all decision making."

The Los Angeles' schools decision to join the Illinois-based Big Ten reportedly took the Pac-12 and its member schools by surprise. The UA statement released Friday, nearly 24 hours after news first broke, largely mirrors what the Pac-12 said Thursday evening. (The league said it was "extremely surprised and disappointed.")

Arizona and Arizona State joined the then-Pac-10 in 1978. USC and UCLA's connections to the league goes back even further — nearly 100 years.

The Trojans and Bruins say they plan to enter the Big Ten in 2024, when the Pac-12's current media rights deal expires.

As for what's left of the Pac-12? The league's board of directors met Friday morning about expansion.

"The 10 university presidents and chancellors remain committed to a shared mission of academic and athletic excellence on behalf of our student-athletes," the Pac-12 said in a statement.

