UA runs away with Wildcat Invitational golf title, with Kailie Vongsaga and Vivian Hou finishing 1-2

Arizona's women's golf team won its the Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday, and it wasn't particularly close.
The UA shot 18-under in the three-round event, beating Oregon and New Mexico State by 22 strokes apiece.
The Wildcats were led by freshman Kailie Vongsaga, who won the individual title with at 9-under. She shot a final-round 71 in Tuesday's final round. Fellow Wildcat Vivian Hou finished one shot behind her after shooting a 72. Hou led Vongsaga by two strokes with three to play, but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 and parred No. 18. Vongsaga had three birdies to two bogeys in her final round after shooting 68-68 to open the tournament on Monday.
"I'm super impressed by Kailie to take the medalist honor at nine-under par," coach Laura Ianello said in a news release. "There were a lot of great things for the team this week. This team, the lineup is continuing to rotate. We're trying to figure out who the best five is. It's rotating all the time, and it's a competitive environment. We're learning how to get better every day. We had a lot of birdies this week, as compared to last week in Miami. It was great to see the ladies gain some confidence."
A third freshman, Gile Bite Starkute, finished tied for third at -5 after a final-round 72.