Legal billings in the state-funded Craig Carter civil case

Former UA assistant track coach Craig Carter is serving a five year prison sentence for assaulting a student-athlete with whom he was involved in a sexual relationship. Carter was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault in March, but the state of Arizona continues to pay to defend him in a civil lawsuit filed by his victim.

Months after Carter's arrest, the woman filed a lawsuit against Carter and the UA, saying the power dynamic took away her ability to consent and the school failed to protect her from repeated rapes by her former coach.

Because Carter was a state employee at the time of the incident, the state is required to pay for his defense in the civil lawsuit, according to the Arizona Department of Administration.

To date, the civil defense of Carter and the UA has cost taxpayers nearly $2.1 million dollars, with no end to the case in sight.

As of September 30, Carter's attorneys at the Tucson firm Munger Chadwick had billed $1.25 million in legal fees to the state. From Sept. 1 through 30 alone, the firm billed $76,572 dollars.

The UA's attorneys at Rusing, Lopez and Lizardi have billed $$718,343 through October 15, with $247,071 of those expenses coming in the last two months.

Attorneys for former UA athletic director Greg Byrne, who was initially named as a defendant in the suit but has since been dropped, billed the state $86,674 for work performed in his defense.

The Star asked the ADOA for information about all previous cases in which the state has continued to pay for the civil defense of a person convicted of a related crime, but no records were produced.

"ADOA Risk Management's claims database is not designed to query the specific data requested; therefore, ADOA Risk Management is unable to extract the information to fulfill these requests," public information liaison Teleia Galaviz told the Star.

The Star also requested information about the highest dollar amount ADOA has spent to defend a current or former state employee, but that information was also not available.