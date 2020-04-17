UA salary cuts will affect Arizona's athletic department, especially if Sean Miller, Kevin Sumlin are involved

Miller’s contract states his salary is to be paid “consistent with University and state rules and regulations,” and another item notes that “compensation for each succeeding year(s) beyond the current fiscal year is expressly made contingent upon the availability of funds.”

Robbins told the Star that the cuts would be the same for athletic department employees, even though the athletic department is self-funded for the most part, but also said some employees were not required to participate in the furloughs.

Under a plan approved by the Arizona Board of Regents on Friday, UA employees making up to $44,449 annually must take furloughs equaling a 5% pay cut, while those between $44,500 nx $75,000 are to take furlough days equaling a 10% cut, and those between $75,001 and $150,000 are to take furlough days equaling a 15% pay cut.

Employees making over $150,001 will receive straight pay cuts: For those between $150,001 and $199,000 the cut is 17%, and those making $200,000 or more get cut 20%.

Heeke said Thursday that salaries make up nearly 40% of the athletic department’s budget. UA reported $85.7 million in expenses in 2018-19, according to the U.S. Department of Education, suggesting a salary budget of about $34 million. A conservative average of a 10% pay cut would therefore be $3.4 million.