UA senior athletes to benefit from Braccia family's $1.5 million gift to school

"I am so grateful to Andrew and Kirsten for their generosity and for being outstanding examples of what it means to be a Wildcat for Life," Robbins said, per the school’s website.

“Their partnership will have a huge impact in the lives of our nursing students as they transition to remote learning, which in turn will support the health and well-being of the many communities we serve. And with their incredible gift helping to fuel the expertise of our faculty and staff, and the determination of our students, I know the University of Arizona will come out of this crisis stronger than ever."