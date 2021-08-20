 Skip to main content
UA soccer team drops season opener at Utah Valley

Utah Valley scored a goal in each half to beat visiting Arizona 2-0 in Orem, Utah, on Friday night in the Wildcats' season opener.

The Wolverines outshot UA 16-1 and notched goals in the 19th and 68th minutes to hand new UA coach Becca Moros a loss in her debut.

Utah Valley outshot the Wildcats 10-0 in the first half and 6-1 in the second.

UA had beaten San Diego State 2-0 and tied Grand Canyon 0-0 in its exhibition matches. The Wildcats host NAU in its home opener next Friday at 7 p.m.

Hope Hisey had four saves for Arizona (0-1) in the loss.

