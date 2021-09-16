UA soccer team ends non-conference play with loss to Gonzaga

Gonzaga's goal in the 59th minute Thursday night held up as the visiting Bulldogs shut out Arizona 1-0.

UA ends non-conference play with a 3-4 record. The Wildcats will visit Washington State next Friday in their Pac-12 opener.

The Bulldogs outshot UA 30-9, but goalkeeper Hope Hisey made a career-high 14 saves to keep Arizona close.

UA has alternated losses and wins through its first seven games of the year. Gonzaga improved to 8-1.