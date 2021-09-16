 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA soccer team ends non-conference play with loss to Gonzaga

UA soccer team ends non-conference play with loss to Gonzaga

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

Gonzaga's goal in the 59th minute Thursday night held up as the visiting Bulldogs shut out Arizona 1-0.

UA ends non-conference play with a 3-4 record. The Wildcats will visit Washington State next Friday in their Pac-12 opener.

The Bulldogs outshot UA 30-9, but goalkeeper Hope Hisey made a career-high 14 saves to keep Arizona close.

UA has alternated losses and wins through its first seven games of the year. Gonzaga improved to 8-1.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News