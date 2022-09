Jordan Hall and Madison Goerlinger both scored second-half goals as the UA soccer team rallied to tie visiting UAB 2-2 on Sunday.

The Blazers (2-2-2) scored in the 17th and 35th minutes to go up 2-0 at halftime. Hall cut the lead to 2-1 in the 73rd minute, and Goerlinger scored on a penalty kick just 35 seconds later to tie the game at 2.