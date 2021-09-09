 Skip to main content
UA soccer team falls to unbeaten Texas Tech

UA soccer team falls to unbeaten Texas Tech

Marley Chappel's goal wasn't enough as the Arizona soccer team lost to visiting Texas Tech 2-1 on Thursday night.

Chappel's goal in the 75th minute, off an assist from Sabrina Enciso, cut the Red Raiders' lead to 2-1. But UA couldn't find the net again in dropping to 2-3 on the season.

Texas Tech, which outshot UA 19-10, scored its goals in the 49th and 62nd minutes. The Red Raiders (6-0-1) have allowed only three goals in seven games this year.

The Wildcats host Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Cornhuskers (4-3) lost to ASU 1-0 on Thursday.

