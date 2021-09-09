UA soccer team falls to unbeaten Texas Tech

Marley Chappel's goal wasn't enough as the Arizona soccer team lost to visiting Texas Tech 2-1 on Thursday night.

Chappel's goal in the 75th minute, off an assist from Sabrina Enciso, cut the Red Raiders' lead to 2-1. But UA couldn't find the net again in dropping to 2-3 on the season.

Texas Tech, which outshot UA 19-10, scored its goals in the 49th and 62nd minutes. The Red Raiders (6-0-1) have allowed only three goals in seven games this year.

The Wildcats host Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Cornhuskers (4-3) lost to ASU 1-0 on Thursday.