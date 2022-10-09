UA soccer team pushes No. 1 UCLA in 1-0 loss; Wildcats fall to Bruins in volleyball

The Arizona soccer team played No. 1-ranked UCLA even for most of Sunday's game before a late Bruins goal gave them a 1-0 win in Los Angeles.

Sunshine Fontes scored in the 83rd minute as the Bruins (13-0, 5-0 Pac-12) stayed perfect on the year.

UA fell to 4-6-2, 1-4. The Wildcats upset No. 8 USC 1-0 on Thursday and fell just short of handing the Bruins their first blemish of the year.

Arizona held UCLA to only nine shots, below its season average of 19.2. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey made four saves for UA.

Arizona next hosts Colorado (8-3-3, 2-2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday on Pac-12 Arizona.

Bruins top Cats in volleyball

The UA volleyball team fell to 11-6 overall and 1-5 in Pac-12 play with a 3-1 home loss to UCLA on Sunday at McKale Center.

The Bruins (8-7, 2-4) rallied after dropping the first set to win 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-16.

Jaelyn Hodge had 13 kills and a .303 hitting percentage for UA, while Zyonna Fellows had seven blocks.