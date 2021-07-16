UA soccer team tabs Tucson native Brian Periman as assistant coach

New UA soccer coach Becca Moros rounded out her coaching staff with the hiring of Brian Periman as an assistant Friday.

Periman is a Tucson native and will coach goalkeepers. He most recently coached goalkeepers at North Texas, and played one season with FC Tucson in 2011.

“I’m excited to welcome Brian to our technical staff,” Moros said in a press release. “He is a competitive, passionate and caring coach, and he will be a great fit for what we are trying to do here at Arizona. In addition to his goalkeeping expertise, he will bring valuable experience recruiting and evaluating players.”

Periman has been a talent ID scout for the United States youth national teams from ages U14 to U18.

“I am extremely honored for the opportunity to be a part of the Wildcat family,” Periman said in the release. “I am looking forward to helping coach Moros execute her vision for the program.”