 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UA soccer team's defense shines again in draw; Wildcats swept by U-Dub in volleyball

  • Updated
Hope Hisey

Hope Hisey

 Arizona Athletics

The Arizona soccer team earned a point with a scoreless 0-0 draw at Washington State on Sunday.

The Wildcats have allowed just one total goal in their past five games, which includes three straight shutouts. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey had four saves in Sunday's draw, and now has six shutouts this season.

UA (6-6-3, 3-4-1) next hosts Oregon State (4-9-3, 0-7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Beavers have been outscored 13-2 over their past four matches, going 0-3-1 in that span.

• The UA volleyball team dropped to 12-9 overall and 2-8 in the Pac-12 with a 3-0 loss at No. 15-ranked Washington on Sunday, falling 25-16, 25-22, 25-15. Emery Herman had 22 assists and Kamaile Hiapo added 15 digs for UA, which next hosts No. 20 Oregon (13-5, 7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News