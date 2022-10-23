UA soccer team's defense shines again in draw; Wildcats swept by U-Dub in volleyball

The Arizona soccer team earned a point with a scoreless 0-0 draw at Washington State on Sunday.

The Wildcats have allowed just one total goal in their past five games, which includes three straight shutouts. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey had four saves in Sunday's draw, and now has six shutouts this season.

UA (6-6-3, 3-4-1) next hosts Oregon State (4-9-3, 0-7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Beavers have been outscored 13-2 over their past four matches, going 0-3-1 in that span.