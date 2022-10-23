UA soccer team's defense shines again in draw; Wildcats swept by U-Dub in volleyball

The Arizona soccer team earned a point with a scoreless 0-0 draw at Washington State on Sunday.
The Wildcats have allowed just one total goal in their past five games, which includes three straight shutouts. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey had four saves in Sunday's draw, and now has six shutouts this season.
UA (6-6-3, 3-4-1) next hosts Oregon State (4-9-3, 0-7-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Beavers have been outscored 13-2 over their past four matches, going 0-3-1 in that span.
• The UA volleyball team dropped to 12-9 overall and 2-8 in the Pac-12 with a 3-0 loss at No. 15-ranked Washington on Sunday, falling 25-16, 25-22, 25-15. Emery Herman had 22 assists and Kamaile Hiapo added 15 digs for UA, which next hosts No. 20 Oregon (13-5, 7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.