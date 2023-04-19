Two RBIs apiece from Blaise Biringer, Olivia DiNardo and Izzy Pacho and a strong recovery in the circle by Devyn Netz paced Arizona softball to a 8-3 win Wednesday at Grand Canyon.

Heading into Wednesday's non-conference matchup in Phoenix, Netz had been on the losing end of each of her last five decisions — all coming against conference opponents in the as-usual loaded Pac-12.

GCU's Ramsey Lopez put the pressure on Netz early in this one, too, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Antelopes a lead they'd hold until the top of the third.

It was then that Arizona's offense, arguably the best in the Pac-12 this season, came alive yet again. DiNardo, Biringer, Pacho and Paige Dimler all hit two-out singles in the upper half of the third, pushing five combined runs across to give the Wildcats a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The big reason why Arizona (25-18, 3-13 Pac-12) wouldn't technically need anymore runs: Netz. After allowing those three runs on two hits and a walk in the first, UA coach Caitlin Lowe left Netz in and it paid off. Her line after the first inning included six innings pitched, no hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts.

Netz was also 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored for the Wildcats, who in addition to that big third inning would ad another run in the fourth and two in the top of the seventh.

Biringer was 3 for 4 with those two RBIs, while Jasmine Perezchica and Tayler Biehl were each 2 for 4.

Netz improved to 11-11 on the season — her five consecutive losses coming in all came against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally — while Grand Canyon (34-10, 9-6 WAC) starter Hailey Hudson suffered her first loss of the season. She's now 10-1 after throwing 2 ⅔ innings, allowing five earned on seven hits while walking one and striking out one.

While the mid-week matchup with GCU makes Arizona 9-0 in out-of-conference games since March 4, the Wildcats now head to No. 16 Oregon for a three-game set this weekend riding a 10-game Pac-12 losing skid. The Ducks (28-11, 8-7 Pac-12) have been chameleons a bit in their most recent Pac-12 action.

Prior to sweeping ASU this past weekend, they dropped the third game of a three-game series to rival Oregon State; the Beavers are last in the Pac-12. Before that, Oregon lost two of three to UCLA, but are responsible for handling the second-ranked Bruins, who just swept Arizona, they're most recent conference loss.