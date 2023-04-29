Arizona's Jordan Geist was named the Penn Relays' Athlete of the Meet after breaking the event's shot put record Saturday in Philadelphia.

Geist's throw of 20.92 meters topped the mark of Garrett Johnson (20.84 meters) in 2006.

Geist is undefeated against other collegiate throwers in the shot put this season.

Cats tied for 7th in Pac-12 men's golf

The Wildcats shot an even-par 350 during the third round of the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford on Saturday and are tied for seventh place with one round to go.

Arizona's Chase Sienkiewicz was under par for the third straight round, shooting a 3-under 67. He is tied for fifth among individuals with a 7-under 203 total.

UA's Tiger Christensen also shot a 67 Saturday and has a 1-over 211 total. He's tied for 30th.