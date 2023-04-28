No. 2 seed Arizona rallied after losing the doubles point but lost 4-3 to No. 3 seed Utah in the Pac-12 Men's Tennis Championship on Friday night in Ojai, California.

The loss knocked the Wildcats out of the tournament. They now await the NCAA selection show on Monday to find out if they've done enough to host in the opening round of the NCAA Championship.

With the match tied at 3-3, Jonas Ziverts and Geronimo Espin Busleiman split their first two sets, with Ziverts winning via tiebreaker in the second. Busleiman dominated the third set, taking it 6-1 to send the Utes into the Pac-12 finals for the first time in program history. Utah will face No. 1 seed USC.

Men's golf at 1 under

The Arizona men’s golf team is in seventh place after the first two rounds of the Pac-12 Championships in Stanford, California.

UA shot a 2-over 352 in the first round Friday and followed with a 1-under 349 for a 1-over 701 total on the day.

Round 3 will be played Saturday, with the final round Sunday.

Arizona's Chase Sienkiewicz shot a 3-under 67 and then a 1-under 69 for a 4-under 136 total. Other Wildcat golfers Friday were Filip Jakubcik (1-over 141), Chaz Aurilia (2-over 142), Sam Sommerhauser (3-over 143), Tiger Christensen (4-over 144) and Zach Pollo (4-over 144).