Busch: NCAA probation is 'very serious'

UA coach Augie Busch said the NCAA's recent decision to place the Wildcats on two years' probation will hurt, especially in recruiting.

The NCAA's penalties, which include a scholarship reduction, were announced Jan. 30. The NCAA found that former diving coach Omar Ojeda arranged for a UA diving prospect to live rent-free with a booster, and trained her as she attempted to qualify academically. The NCAA ruled former head coach Rick DeMont "did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance or monitored his staff within with the men's and women's swimming and diving program."

DeMont retired at the end of the 2017 season, Ojeda's contract was allowed to lapse that October.

“The scholarship reduction is not fun, but we have a strategy for that," Busch said. "The probation is very serious and that’s the part that is the scariest Sometimes minor violations happen and there is potential to get hammered for that. If someone gets put on probation for breaking a law, things are normal — but if a rule gets broken in the next two years by our staff, we could get a serious penalty. So it’s a cloud hanging over us in case something happens.

“Some pretty egregious stuff happened. However, I couldn’t feel better about our culture and how buttoned-up we are about rules.”

— PJ Brown