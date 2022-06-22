UA to celebrate women in sports with Thursday's day-long Title IX event

The University of Arizona will host trailblazers and community members Thursday for a day-long celebration of the federal law that provides women equal opportunity to college athletics.

The school's celebration of the golden anniversary of Title IX — a section of the Education Amendments — falls on the 50th anniversary of the day Title IX was signed into law: June 23, 1972.

The event kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center, with Kathleen "Rocky" LaRose, a former UA athlete and the first woman deputy athletic director to oversee operations of Division I football and men’s basketball programs, serving as keynote speaker. LaRose retired from the UA in 2013 following a 35-year career in athletics, but remains close to the program.

A field day begins at 9 a.m., with various kid-friendly activities and stations set up throughout the indoor practice center. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

At noon, the UA will host a panel discussion featuring Arizona softball great Jenny Dalton-Hill, women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes, softball coach Caitlin Lowe, NCAA Woman of the Year recipient Lacey Nymeyer John and Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductee Kathy Krucker. The discussion will center around the multi-generational impact of Title IX on society and how today's youth will shape future opportunities for women.

Barnes and Lowe, both UA grads now coaching at their alma mater, are fresh off playoff runs. Barnes' basketball team hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 20 years, while Lowe led the UA softball team to the Women’s College World Series.

John won individual and team championships during her time on the UA's swim team, captured a silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics and was named NCAA Women's Athlete of the Year in 2009.

Dalton-Hill made Pac-10 history in 1996, pulling off the conference's first triple crown by batting .469 with 25 home runs and 109 RBIs. She became Arizona's second National Player of the Year in 1996, when she helped the Wildcats to their fourth WCWS championship. She was a three-time All-American and Academic All-Pac-10 player and a two-time GTE Academic All-American.

Krucker was a member of the volleyball, softball, basketball and swim team during her time at the UA, pre-Title IX. She was named UA Outstanding Sportswoman for her performance in 1970-71, and went on to lead Palo Verde High School's volleyball teams for 12 years, racking up many division and city championships and four state runner-ups.

LaRose's keynote address and the panel will be recorded and posted online after the event.

In the decades since Title IX was passed, the UA has produced four NCAA women of the year, 46 Olympic medalists, 115 national champions, 834 All-Americans and 45 Academic All-Americans.

Contact Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.