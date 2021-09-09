UA to honor Paralympians, including gold medalist Whitney Dosty, with Friday night reception

The UA will welcome home athletes who took part in this year's Paralympics with a reception of Friday night.

More than a dozen current and ex-Wildcats representing three different countries and the Refugee Paralympic Games will be honored at the Friday night reception on campus. Combined, the UA contingent won 10 medals.

Whitney Dosty, a former Salpointe Catholic High School and UA volleyball star, won the lone gold medal with Team USA's sitting volleyball team.

Ex-Wildcats Chuck Aoki and Chad Cohn and current Cats Lee Fredette and Josh Wheeler all won silver medals in wheelchair rugby. Alumnae Darlene Hunter, Natalie Schneider, Josie Alslakson and Courtney Ryan all won silver in wheelchair basketball, and UA grad Daisuke Ikezaki won bronze in wheelchair rugby for Japan.

Friday's reception will also honor Peter Likins, the newest member of the Adaptive Athletics Hall of Fame. The former UA president and disability advocate will be inducted earlier Friday.