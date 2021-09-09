 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA to honor Paralympians, including gold medalist Whitney Dosty, with Friday night reception
editor's pick top story
UA CONTINGENT WON 10 MEDALS

UA to honor Paralympians, including gold medalist Whitney Dosty, with Friday night reception

Former Salpointe Catholic and UA women's volleyball standout Whitney Dosty (back row, fourth from left) poses with teammates and their gold medals after winning the sitting volleyball women's gold medal match against China at the Paralympic Games earlier this week.

 Thomas Lovelock, Associated Press

The UA will welcome home athletes who took part in this year's Paralympics with a reception of Friday night.

More than a dozen current and ex-Wildcats representing three different countries and the Refugee Paralympic Games will be honored at the Friday night reception on campus. Combined, the UA contingent won 10 medals.

Whitney Dosty, a former Salpointe Catholic High School and UA volleyball star, won the lone gold medal with Team USA's sitting volleyball team.

Ex-Wildcats Chuck Aoki and Chad Cohn and current Cats Lee Fredette and Josh Wheeler all won silver medals in wheelchair rugby. Alumnae Darlene Hunter, Natalie Schneider, Josie Alslakson and Courtney Ryan all won silver in wheelchair basketball, and UA grad Daisuke Ikezaki won bronze in wheelchair rugby for Japan.

Friday's reception will also honor Peter Likins, the newest member of the Adaptive Athletics Hall of Fame. The former UA president and disability advocate will be inducted earlier Friday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News