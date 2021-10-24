UA volleyball, soccer teams both fall on road to ranked teams

The Arizona volleyball team couldn't complete a weekend sweep, losing 3-0 at No. 18-ranked Utah on Sunday.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 12 kills for Arizona (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12), while Kamaile Hiapo added 12 digs. Emery Herman had 24 assists.

UA beat host Colorado on Friday night in four games to snap a five-match losing streak.

The Wildcats host No. 15 Stanford (12-6, 7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at McKale Center. Arizona lost to the Cardinal 3-0 on Oct. 3. Stanford lost 3-0 at No. 10 Washington on Sunday.

UA soccer team shut out

The Wildcats 4-0 lost at No. 14-ranked Stanford on Sunday for their ninth straight defeat.

UA (3-12, 0-8) allowed goals in the 14th, 28th, 39th and 68th minutes to the Cardinal, which outshot the Wildcats 25-2.

Arizona hosts Utah at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Utes (6-8-3, 1-5-2) lost 1-0 to Oregon at home in double overtime Sunday.