UA volleyball team beats ASU in five sets to open Pac-12 play

The Arizona Wildcats took control in the fifth set to win their Pac-12 opener, beating host ASU 3-2 in Tempe on Thursday night.

Game scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9.

UA (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will take a four-match winning streak into its game against Oregon State at noon Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona.

Jaelyn Hodge had 17 digs and 15 kills against the Sun Devils (7-5, 0-1), while Kamaile Hiapo had 18 digs and Emery Herman added 38 assists.

Oregon State (2-9, 0-1) lost 3-0 at Oregon in its Pac-12 opener.