UA volleyball team beats UC Riverside, San Diego State at Wildcat Classic

The Arizona volleyball team got back on the winning track Friday at the Wildcat Classic, sweeping UC Riverside and San Diego State at McKale Center.

UA beat UC Riverside 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 in the morning, then topped SDSU 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 on Friday night.

Jaelyn Hodge had 12 kills in the first match, while Emery Herman added 31 assists and Kamaile Hiapo notched 19 digs for the Wildcats.

Herman added 36 assists in the night win over the Aztecs, and Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Merle Weidt each had 10 kills.

Arizona is now 7-3 on the season. The Wildcats lost twice last weekend in Austin, Texas, falling to No. 1-ranked Texas and Notre Dame.

UA will take on Texas Southern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in its last non-conference match of the season. The Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Arizona State next Thursday night.

Arizona Wildcats 2021 schedule

Record: 7-3 overall, 0-0 in Pac-12

Friday, Aug. 27: Arizona 3, Marist 0

Friday, Aug. 27: Arizona 3, New Mexico State 0

Saturday, Aug. 28: Arizona 3, UC San Diego 0