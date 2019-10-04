Arizona Wildcats volleyball logo

The Arizona volleyball team dropped its third straight match to start Pac-12 play, losing 3-1 to No. 20-ranked Utah at McKale Center on Friday night.

Game scores were 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.

Devyn Cross and and Elizabeth Shelton each had 15 kills in the loss. Cross, who entered the match No. 1 in the country in hitting percentage, hit .414 against the Utes.

Julia Patterson had 40 assists and 13 digs.

The Wildcats (10-5) had won eight straight to end nonconference play but lost twice on the road last week to open Pac-12 play, at Arizona State and No. 25 USC.

UA will look for its first Pac-12 win Sunday when it hosts Colorado (8-5, 0-3) at noon Sunday. 

