The Arizona volleyball team dropped its third straight match to start Pac-12 play, losing 3-1 to No. 20-ranked Utah at McKale Center on Friday night.
Game scores were 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.
Devyn Cross and and Elizabeth Shelton each had 15 kills in the loss. Cross, who entered the match No. 1 in the country in hitting percentage, hit .414 against the Utes.
Julia Patterson had 40 assists and 13 digs.
The Wildcats (10-5) had won eight straight to end nonconference play but lost twice on the road last week to open Pac-12 play, at Arizona State and No. 25 USC.
UA will look for its first Pac-12 win Sunday when it hosts Colorado (8-5, 0-3) at noon Sunday.