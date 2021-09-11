 Skip to main content
UA volleyball team falls to Notre Dame in five sets in Austin
Arizona Volleyball

Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team dropped its second straight match in Austin, Texas, Saturday losing to Notre Dame in five sets.

UA fell to 5-3 on the season with the 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 12-25, 15-10 loss.

Kamaile Hiapo had 18 digs and Puk Stubbe added 13 for the Wildcats. Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Jaelyn Hodge each notched 12 kills, while Merle Weidt added 11. Emery Herman chipped in with 38 assists and 11 digs.

Notre Dame improved to 3-4 and snapped a three-match losing streak.

Friday night, UA played No. 1-ranked Texas tough before losing 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22) to the unbeaten Longhorns on their home floor.

Arizona returns home to play UC Riverside, San Diego State and Texas Southern at the Wildcat Classic next weekend to wrap up non-conference play.

