UA volleyball team falls to UTEP, rallies past New Mexico State in Las Cruces

The Arizona volleyball team split a pair of 3-2 matches Friday in Las Cruces, losing to UTEP and then beating New Mexico State.

UTEP (5-0) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat UA in the Wildcats' first match at the Springhill Suites Invitational. UA had opened the season with three straight 3-0 wins before losing to the Miners 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-6.

Jaeyln Hodge had 15 kills for the Wildcats, while Kamaile Hiapo added 13 digs. Emery Herman notched 46 assists.

Against New Mexico State (3-2) in the night match, UA rallied after two rough sets to start, beating the Aggies 14-25, 14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-12.

Hodge had 30 kills in the win, while Herman had 42 assists and Hiapo notched 21 digs.

The Wildcats (4-1) wrap up the event by playing Northwestern (1-3) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Northwestern lost 3-2 to NMSU on Friday and then fell 3-0 to UTEP.

