UA volleyball team opens with two wins; Arizona soccer team earns first victory

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team opened up its season with a pair of straight-set wins Friday at the Cactus Classic at McKale Center.

UA blanked Marist 3-0 in the morning than topped New Mexico State 3-0 at night.

Against Marist, the Wildcats won 25-11, 25-15, 25-23 as Jaelyn Hodge had 14 kills and Emery Herman notched 25 assists.

Puk Stubbe had 13 kills and Herman had 33 assists in the 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 win over the Aggies later.

UA concludes the Cactus Classic with a 1:30 p.m. match Saturday against UC San Diego (0-2), which lost 3-2 to both Marist and NMSU on Friday.

UA soccer team posts first win

Kayden Heinrich and Tianna Sidtikun scored first-half goals and UA held off visiting NAU 2-1 on Friday night to win its first game of the year.

Henrich scored in the ninth minute and Sidtikun scored in the 36th to put Arizona up 2-0. The Lumberjacks (0-3) scored in the 56th to cut the lead to 2-1.

New UA coach Becca Moros earned his first victory as the Wildcats (1-1) outshot NAU 21-10 to bounce back from a season-opening loss at Utah Valley last week.

UA next plays LSU in Tempe at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Pac-12 Arizona.