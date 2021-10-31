UA volleyball team posts second sweep in three days to climb back to .500 in Pac-12 play

Puk Stubbe had a career-high 17 kills and hit .517 as the UA volleyball team shut out Cal at McKale Center on Sunday. Game scores were 25-15, 26-24, 25-18.

Kamaile Hiapo had 19 digs and five aces for UA (14-9, 6-6 Pac-12), while Emery Herman had 38 assists. The Wildcats outhit Cal (7-16, 0-12) .252 to .115 in the victory.

UA, which swept No. 15 Stanford on Friday, has won two in a row to move back to .500 in conference play. The Wildcats will next visit No. 22 Washington State (14-8, 8-4) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Cougars swept UA at McKale on Oct. 10.

• The Arizona soccer team was shut out 1-0 at home by Colorado on Sunday to fall to 4-13, 1-9. The Buffaloes (8-7-3, 3-4-3) scored the game's only goal in the 60th minute. The Wildcats will wrap up their season at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Arizona State (10-7-2, 2-6-2).