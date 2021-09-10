 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA volleyball team pushes No. 1 Texas before falling in four sets

UA volleyball team pushes No. 1 Texas before falling in four sets

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team gave top-ranked Texas all it could handle Friday night before losing 3-1 in Austin.

Game scores were 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Jaelyn Hodge had 16 kills and eight digs in the loss for UA (5-2), while Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 11 kills. Emery Herman had 38 assists and 12 digs, and Kamaile Hiapo notched 14 digs.

Texas improved to 6-0 in dropping only its second set of the season. The Longhorns lost in the NCAA championship match to Kentucky last season.

Arizona plays Notre Dame (2-4) in Austin at 11 a.m. Saturday before returning home to host three matches in the Wildcat Classic next weekend to conclude non-conference play.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News