UA volleyball team pushes No. 1 Texas before falling in four sets

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team gave top-ranked Texas all it could handle Friday night before losing 3-1 in Austin.

Game scores were 25-21, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Jaelyn Hodge had 16 kills and eight digs in the loss for UA (5-2), while Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 11 kills. Emery Herman had 38 assists and 12 digs, and Kamaile Hiapo notched 14 digs.

Texas improved to 6-0 in dropping only its second set of the season. The Longhorns lost in the NCAA championship match to Kentucky last season.

Arizona plays Notre Dame (2-4) in Austin at 11 a.m. Saturday before returning home to host three matches in the Wildcat Classic next weekend to conclude non-conference play.